GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at UBS Group

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.