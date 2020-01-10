GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.50. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

GRWG stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

