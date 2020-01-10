Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EPM. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 351,921 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

