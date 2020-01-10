Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

EMAN stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Street Properties Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird
Franklin Street Properties Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird
Elis Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank
Elis Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank
Analysts Set Heico Corp Price Target at $128.33
Analysts Set Heico Corp Price Target at $128.33
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded at UBS Group
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded at UBS Group
GrowGeneration Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital
GrowGeneration Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report