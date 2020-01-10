GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.