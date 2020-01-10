Zacks Investment Research Lowers Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental alerts:

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Continental has an average rating of Hold.

CTTAY opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. Continental has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. On average, analysts expect that Continental will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.