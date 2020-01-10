Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) to Hold

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Elementis has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

