Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 445

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.86 ($5.83).

RTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 454.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 447.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 440.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -85.77.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

