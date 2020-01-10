Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $15.00

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

