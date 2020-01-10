TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 1,030.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.83 ($13.56).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUI. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TUI to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 944.60 ($12.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 990.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 909.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.