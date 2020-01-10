Brokerages Set Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Price Target at $312.36

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.36.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,236,567,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,416,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $309.10 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $191.32 and a 1 year high of $310.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.58 and its 200-day moving average is $279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

