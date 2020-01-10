Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Cut by William Blair (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $207.53 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $134.16 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $150,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

