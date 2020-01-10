Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 4,393.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,397.12 ($57.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Independent Research dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,482.50 ($58.96) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,340.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

