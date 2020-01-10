J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,430 Average Price Target from Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,430 ($18.81).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 1,621 ($21.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,607.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,534.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

