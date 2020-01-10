Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives $96.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.