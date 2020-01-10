Brokerages Set Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) PT at $84.00

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

