Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $15.29

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PG&E by 400.0% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,189,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,303 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,779,000. Attestor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 29.3% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,837,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.