Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $857.00

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 857 ($11.27) and last traded at GBX 852.35 ($11.21), with a volume of 40541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918.73 ($12.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 799.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 788.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc PT at GBX 445
Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc PT at GBX 445
Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated PT at $15.00
Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated PT at $15.00
TUI AG Receives GBX 1,030.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages
TUI AG Receives GBX 1,030.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Mastercard Inc Price Target at $312.36
Brokerages Set Mastercard Inc Price Target at $312.36
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Cut by William Blair
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Cut by William Blair
Rio Tinto plc Receives GBX 4,393.81 Average Price Target from Analysts
Rio Tinto plc Receives GBX 4,393.81 Average Price Target from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report