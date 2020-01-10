Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $857.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 857 ($11.27) and last traded at GBX 852.35 ($11.21), with a volume of 40541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918.73 ($12.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 799.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 788.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

