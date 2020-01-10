Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.23. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $30,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth $59,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 43.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth $309,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

