RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Stock Price Down 0%

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.93 and last traded at $34.94, 752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.