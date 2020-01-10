Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.

FSLY opened at $21.61 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

