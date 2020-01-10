Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apollo Global Management LLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -237.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

