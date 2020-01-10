Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

COLL stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $741.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

