Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:COLL)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

COLL stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $741.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc PT at GBX 445
Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc PT at GBX 445
Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated PT at $15.00
Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated PT at $15.00
TUI AG Receives GBX 1,030.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages
TUI AG Receives GBX 1,030.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Mastercard Inc Price Target at $312.36
Brokerages Set Mastercard Inc Price Target at $312.36
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Cut by William Blair
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Cut by William Blair
Rio Tinto plc Receives GBX 4,393.81 Average Price Target from Analysts
Rio Tinto plc Receives GBX 4,393.81 Average Price Target from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report