Danakali (ASX:DNK) Trading Down 0.8%

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.59 ($0.42) and last traded at A$0.59 ($0.42), 138,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 107,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.60 ($0.42).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 million and a P/E ratio of -21.07.

Danakali Company Profile (ASX:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritera, East Africa. It holds interests in the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

