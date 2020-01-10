Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 2.9%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.24), approximately 55 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.30).

The stock has a market cap of $10.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Tandem Group (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

