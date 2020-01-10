Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.97.

Boeing stock opened at $336.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113,858 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

