Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Apple Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.05.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.63 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,329.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 521,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

