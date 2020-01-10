Insider Selling: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells $24,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 6th, Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00.

GCO stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

