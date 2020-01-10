Brokers Issue Forecasts for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.85.

NYSE GD opened at $181.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $159.37 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

