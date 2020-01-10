Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Shares Down 6.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 2,220,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 455,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.