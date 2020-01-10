CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

There is no company description available for Conwest Partnership Part Units LP.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.