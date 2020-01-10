Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 231,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 71,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

