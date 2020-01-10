RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12, approximately 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

