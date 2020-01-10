RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.