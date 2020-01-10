Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183.50 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.44), approximately 27,331 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 169,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.45).

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

