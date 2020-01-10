Analysts Offer Predictions for Wendys Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen cut Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wendys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after buying an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,783,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.