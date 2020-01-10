ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.32, 23,136 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 200,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,382,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

