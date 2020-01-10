Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

