First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.83, 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 81,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,588 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

