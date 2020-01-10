Brokers Set Expectations for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.