Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $26.68 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $1,044,960.00. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,800 shares of company stock worth $2,916,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,432 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 508,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 6,395.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 474,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

