Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 52,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 38,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

