Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

