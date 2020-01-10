NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

