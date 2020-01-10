Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:LEN opened at $57.69 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

