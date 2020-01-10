SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.91, 53,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average session volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

