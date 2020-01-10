SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.91, 53,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average session volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 6.8%
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 6.8%
CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Stock Price Up 1.7%
CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Stock Price Up 1.7%
Pistol Bay Mining Trading Down 16.7%
Pistol Bay Mining Trading Down 16.7%
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Stock Price Down 0.2%
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Stock Price Down 0.2%
Fremont Gold Stock Price Down 13.3%
Fremont Gold Stock Price Down 13.3%
RBB Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
RBB Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report