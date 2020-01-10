Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

SJR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.