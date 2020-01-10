Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037 (NYSEARCA:PPLN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037 (NYSEARCA:PPLN) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

