National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NABZY. ValuEngine raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Australia Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

