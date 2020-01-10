MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Australia Bank Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
National Australia Bank Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kyocera to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kyocera to Sell
Johnson Matthey Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Johnson Matthey Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
WPX Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
WPX Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
ProtoKinetix, Inc. CEO Purchases $31,643.26 in Stock
ProtoKinetix, Inc. CEO Purchases $31,643.26 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report