MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

